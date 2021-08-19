Harvest Reunion set for 60th show Aug. 27, 28, and 29
The Lakehead Harvest Reunion is ready to celebrate its 60th annual show Aug. 27, 28, and 29. The family show features entertainment and education for the young and old. One of the many highlights is Nick Blotti's one of a kind 1903 18HP Minneapolis twin steam traction engine valued at an estimated $1 million. Sawmilling…
Proctor teacher accused of sexual assault misconduct with teen
A Proctor public school teacher and former coach was booked into St. Louis County Jail Aug. 17 awaiting charges of sexual misconduct involving a teenager according to the jail roster report. The A.I. Jedlicka Middle School math teacher, was arrested Tuesday at his Duluth home on suspicion of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The report…
PFD assisting with northern MN fires
With the wildfire in Isabella raging out of control the DNR has turned to Proctor, and other fire departments across the state for help Proctor fir chief Fire Chief Kerry Helquist was notified Monday afternoon that the DNR has activated the State Cooperative Agreement. The SCA asks fire departments across the state to send…
I-35 southbound lane closure at Boundary Ave underway
MnDOT crews will be closing the southbound left lane of I-35 starting today, August 16, at noon in Duluth just past Boundary Avenue. The lane closure is needed until a catch basin can be repaired. Work is expected to be completed and the lane reopened by the end of the week.
Proctor schools to mandate masks beginning August 9
Proctor Public Schools announced Friday it will require masks to be worn inside all district buildings beginning Monday August 9. Masks will be required for students age 2 and older, employees and the public unless medically exempt. The School Board has not finalized masks requirements during the regular school year, which begins on…
150 years ago speech helped create Proctor
Proctor missed another important historic date. It was 150 years ago on January 27, 1871 James Proctor Knott delivered a satirical speech in the House known as Duluth! or The Untold Delights of Duluth. The speech ridiculed a bill subsidizing westward expansions of railroads. The speech is sometimes reprinted in collections of humorous speeches or…
Fighting for our newspapers
By U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar — On May 7th of last year, the Hastings Star Gazette printed its last issue. The paper's first issue as The Hastings Independent was published in 1857, a year before Minnesota gained statehood. Generations relied on papers like this for local news—they told you who was born and who died, whose daughter just…
Proctor’s Transportation Plan unveiled
Proctor residents got a chance to see the City's Transportation Plan at two virtual open houses Thursday, January 14. For those who missed the presentation a 4 minute video Click on "read more" to get to the video or copy and paste https://youtu.be/LNmNmBEImPE The video shows concept designs for a number of streets…
