Watch again: Gov. Walz announces Minnesota’s school plan
Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, along with the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), announced Minnesota’s Safe Learning Plan for the 2020-21 School Year on Thursday, July 30. Watch the live stream here.Read More
MSHSL to make decision on fall sports Aug. 4
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement July 30 of Executive Order 20-82 provides Minnesota schools direction for how they will return to learning for the 2020-2021 school year. With that direction, the Minnesota State High School League’s Return to Participation Task Force will continue its work in developing programming options for the 2020-2021 school year to present to the League’s…Read More
Governor Walz, Lt. Governor Flanagan Announce Safe Learning Plan for 2020-21 School Year Localized, data-driven approach allows school districts and charter schools to operate in a learning model that is responsive to COVID-19 cases in each community
Governor Walz, Lt. Governor Flanagan Announce Safe Learning Plan for 2020-21 School Year Localized, data-driven approach allows school districts and charter schools to operate in a learning model that is responsive to COVID-19 cases in each community [ST. PAUL, MN] – Today, Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, along with the…Read More
Minnesota statewide mask mandate begins Saturday
Governor Tim Walz today signed Executive Order 20-81, which requires Minnesotans to wear a face covering in indoor businesses and indoor public settings. Researchers have advocated for masking, calling it a simple and effective step to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. To date, 30 states across the country, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico…Read More
Hwy. 2 collision between car, semi leaves 1 dead in Proctor
One person is dead and another is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries aftera car crashed head-on with a logging truckon Hwy 2 near old Hwy 2 at 3:21 a.m. Wednesday morning. A 2004 Nissan Altima traveling east on Hwy. 2 crossed the lane line and was struck by a 2016 Volvo Semi Cab traveling west on…Read More
Going to Duluth, wear a face mask
Duluth and Minnetonka became the latest cities to mandate face coverings to help stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Duluth council members voted unanimously in favor of the measure Monday, which requires masks in public indoor places. It took effect immediately and will remain in place until Gov. Tim Walz ends his local emergency…Read More
Minnesota Driver’s Manual to Provide Specific Guidance to Motorists with Firearms
The Minnesota Driver’s Manual has been updated to include information on what drivers and law enforcement should expect during a traffic stop, particularly when a driver has a firearm. Valerie Castile advocated for the addition to the manual to encourage consistency in traffic stops by law enforcement and ensure that drivers know what to…Read More
28% of ISD 704 parents wary of sending kids back to school
By Josie Maahs “Approximately 28% of respondents to a survey sent to Proctor school district parents said they are still unsure if they will be comfortable sending their children back to school. Approximately 3% of respondents said they are not going to be sending their children back to school in the fall if there is…Read More
Chamber makes plea to open business
For nearly 100 days, many of our local businesses have been shuttered due to COVID-19. Workers have been furloughed, supply chains disrupted, and community engagement lost. Your Hermantown Area Chamber of Commerce has worked tirelessly to identify resources, answer questions, facilitate discussions and advocate on your behalf to safely open again. This week we call…Read More
Proctor High School 2020 Commencement
Proctor’s 112 seniors graduated June 3 in a virtual graduation. The ceremony had all the pageantry of a traditional graduation.Read More